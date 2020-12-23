Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares rose 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 877,906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,855,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a market cap of $26.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chetan Shah sold 26,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $56,657.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,247.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aethlon Medical stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Aethlon Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

