AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Director Barrett Mooney Sells 20,000 Shares

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Director Barrett Mooney sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Barrett Mooney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Barrett Mooney sold 20,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $44,400.00.

Shares of UAVS stock opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAVS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

