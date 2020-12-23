Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.81. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $56.74.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 427.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 919.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,186.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

