Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,139 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 681 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 21,538 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

NYSE AEM opened at $70.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $89.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day moving average of $73.55.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $980.61 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

