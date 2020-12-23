AI Doctor Trading 11.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $378,110.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AI Doctor has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. One AI Doctor token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Bibox, Huobi and BCEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00051327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.25 or 0.00334380 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00031754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002162 BTC.

AI Doctor Profile

AIDOC is a token. It launched on December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 tokens. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, BitForex, Huobi, OKEx, Allcoin, CoinBene, BCEX, Bit-Z and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

