Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Shares Down 4.6%

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) shares were down 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 62,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKBTY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Akbank T.A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

