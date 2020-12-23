Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.43.

ALBO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Albireo Pharma from $45.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALBO opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.71. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.45). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. It pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat. The company was founded by Jan Peter Mattsson and Per-Göran Gillberg on December 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

