Alchemint Standards Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.00 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 49.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $147,852.90 and approximately $11.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00137053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00020886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.39 or 0.00676450 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00123398 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00373793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00064202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00098236 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.