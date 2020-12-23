Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU) Shares Down 0.7%

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.81. 1,333,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,654,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $385.25 million, a P/E ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55.

Alexco Resource Company Profile (NYSE:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

