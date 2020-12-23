Alkermes Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,047 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 7,000% compared to the typical volume of 57 put options.

In other Alkermes news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $299,399.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,516.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 132,733 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 41,444 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 210,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.40. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ALKS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

