Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ALLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $144.01 on Monday. Allakos has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $151.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.56 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.28 and its 200 day moving average is $87.41.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,637,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,539,000 after purchasing an additional 174,383 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Allakos by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Allakos by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allakos by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 17,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Allakos by 1,083.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 62,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

