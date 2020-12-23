Alliance Global Partners Increases RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Price Target to $13.00

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.13% from the company’s previous close.

RADA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. RADA Electronic Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

RADA stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $414.36 million, a PE ratio of -955.00 and a beta of 1.04.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 37.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 9.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

