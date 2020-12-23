Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.50

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.50 and traded as high as $4.99. Alliance Resource Partners shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 406,198 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARLP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.
The company has a market cap of $588.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 14.3% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 32,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 8.8% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.
