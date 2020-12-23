Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.50

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.50 and traded as high as $4.99. Alliance Resource Partners shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 406,198 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARLP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

The company has a market cap of $588.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $355.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.40 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 14.3% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 32,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 8.8% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

