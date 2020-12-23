AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Up 9.6%

Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) shot up 9.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.86 and last traded at $39.20. 648,155 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 336,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.77.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Get AlloVir alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.02.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.28). Equities research analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in AlloVir during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AlloVir during the third quarter worth about $366,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in AlloVir during the third quarter worth about $746,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AlloVir during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.