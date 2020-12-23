Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM) Stock Price Down 22%

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU) shares fell 22% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.78. 390,205 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 329% from the average session volume of 90,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

The company has a market cap of C$74.74 million and a P/E ratio of -22.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 7.30.

About Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

