Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Given New $1.10 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $2.00 to $1.10 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.24.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,918 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Almaden Minerals were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.