Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (AFM.L) (LON:AFM) Trading Up 0.9%

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (AFM.L) (LON:AFM) was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 230 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 229 ($2.99). Approximately 17,029 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 220,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227 ($2.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 224.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 204.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £243.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (AFM.L)’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In related news, insider Euan Fraser sold 117,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total transaction of £270,592.70 ($353,531.09).

About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (AFM.L) (LON:AFM)

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

