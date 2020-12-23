Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ALT) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.52 and last traded at $12.62. Approximately 1,999,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,489,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

ALT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Altimmune from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91.

Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.22.

In other Altimmune news, Director Philip Hodges sold 2,500 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Klaus Schafer sold 10,150 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $100,586.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at $68,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,208,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 19,031.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 54,810 shares during the period.

Altimmune Company Profile (NYSEARCA:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

