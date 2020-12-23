Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT) Shares Down 6.9%

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ALT) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.52 and last traded at $12.62. Approximately 1,999,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,489,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

ALT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Altimmune from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91.

Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.22.

In other Altimmune news, Director Philip Hodges sold 2,500 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Klaus Schafer sold 10,150 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $100,586.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at $68,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,208,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 19,031.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 54,810 shares during the period.

Altimmune Company Profile (NYSEARCA:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit