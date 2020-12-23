AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Shares Gap Up to $90.00

Shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.00, but opened at $104.25. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $104.25, with a volume of 34 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.23. The company has a market capitalization of $57.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $426.44 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile (NYSE:DIT)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

