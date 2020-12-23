AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on UHAL. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of UHAL opened at $453.02 on Tuesday. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $222.34 and a 1-year high of $460.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $13.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $9.00. AMERCO had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMERCO will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $430.05 per share, with a total value of $468,754.50. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,237.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $428.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,673,988.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,237,897,526.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,958. 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 156,947 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 3rd quarter worth $19,259,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in AMERCO by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 255,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,800,000 after acquiring an additional 47,453 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AMERCO by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,595,000 after acquiring an additional 43,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in AMERCO by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,311,000 after acquiring an additional 28,923 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

