American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) had its target price increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

ACC stock opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $49.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.49, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.45). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,995,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,602,000 after buying an additional 1,992,468 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,233,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,654,766.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,323,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,283,000 after buying an additional 1,323,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,453,000 after buying an additional 1,002,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,309,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

