American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. American Eagle Outfitters traded as high as $20.04 and last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 82267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $48,029.52. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 603.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,837,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,192 shares during the period. No Street GP LP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,075,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,203,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $15,995,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $15,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.