American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. American Eagle Outfitters traded as high as $20.04 and last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 82267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $48,029.52. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 603.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,837,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,192 shares during the period. No Street GP LP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,075,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,203,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $15,995,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $15,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit