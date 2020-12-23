AmeriCann (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Trading Down 3.1%

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN)’s stock price was down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 31,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 36,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61.

AmeriCann Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACAN)

AmeriCann, Inc, a specialized cannabis company, develops product manufacturing and greenhouse cultivation facilities in the United States. It intends to offer a package of services that includes consulting, design, construction, and financing to approved and licensed marijuana operators. The company was formerly known as Nevada Health Scan, Inc and changed its name to AmeriCann, Inc in 2014.

