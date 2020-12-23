Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,129 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 33.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,113,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,926,000 after buying an additional 2,768,405 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,359,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,680,000 after buying an additional 274,966 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,825,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,016,000 after purchasing an additional 317,779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,276,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,332,000 after purchasing an additional 79,834 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $32,068,000.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $526,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 845,513 shares in the company, valued at $20,216,215.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,900 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $419,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 870,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,208,798.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,500 shares of company stock worth $83,685 and have sold 483,378 shares worth $8,826,420. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FOLD stock opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The company had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.27.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

