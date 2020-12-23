Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) (LON:AMO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $128.97

Shares of Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) (LON:AMO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $128.97 and traded as low as $119.02. Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) shares last traded at $119.02, with a volume of 23,533 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 128.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.51 million and a P/E ratio of 59.51.

Get Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) alerts:

In other Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) news, insider Erika Schraner bought 16,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £20,126.40 ($26,295.27).

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company delivers video experiences over IP. It develops and sells TV centric devices and solutions, including licensing and support services; online video solutions; and IPTV/OTT devices, and associated operating and device management software.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.