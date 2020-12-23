Analysts Anticipate Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Alarm.com reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $100.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.32, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67. Alarm.com has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $100.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.79.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 49,122 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $3,499,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,796.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $36,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 229,755 shares of company stock worth $16,155,738. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth about $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

