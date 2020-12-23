Analysts Anticipate Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.03. Amarin reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.63 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on AMRN. BidaskClub upgraded Amarin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Amarin from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

In other Amarin news, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $635,359.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,691,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,114,424.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Stack purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 10.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amarin by 23.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Amarin during the second quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 772,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 74,580 shares during the period. 40.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.98 and a beta of 2.65. Amarin has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Earnings History and Estimates for Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Comments


