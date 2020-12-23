Analysts Anticipate CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to report sales of $116.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.80 million and the highest is $117.97 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $119.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year sales of $463.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $461.30 million to $465.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $444.47 million, with estimates ranging from $420.10 million to $463.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $116.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of CVBF traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.46. 7,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 82.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,091,000 after buying an additional 920,736 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 18.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,258,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 350,426 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 166.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 183,428 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 63.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 395,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 153,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,687,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,849,000 after purchasing an additional 128,529 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

