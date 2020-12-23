Analysts Anticipate Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to Post $0.67 EPS

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Equities analysts expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to post $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.64. Saul Centers posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

BFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $750.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average is $29.86. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $57.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Saul Centers by 20.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. Its business activity includes ownership, management and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores and drug stores.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit