Analysts Anticipate Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to Post $0.67 EPS

Equities analysts expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to post $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.64. Saul Centers posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

BFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $750.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average is $29.86. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $57.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Saul Centers by 20.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. Its business activity includes ownership, management and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores and drug stores.

