Analysts Expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.29. Brown & Brown also posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

BRO has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.88.

BRO stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 0.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.2% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 432,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 48.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 218,549 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at $2,439,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 59.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 68,191 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

