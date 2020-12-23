Analysts Issue Forecasts for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.93) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Shares of YMAB opened at $54.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.82.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 178.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $371,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Gill sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,734 shares of company stock worth $5,906,362 in the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

