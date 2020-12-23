Analysts Set Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Target Price at $56.25

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.25.

CRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub lowered Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Leslie Holsinger sold 40,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $1,232,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 104.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cortexyme by 38.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cortexyme in the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 61.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 35,191 shares in the last quarter. 51.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cortexyme stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,953. Cortexyme has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $73.84. The firm has a market cap of $873.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average is $45.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops therapeutics based on data supporting a new theory of the cause of Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative disorders. Its product, COR388, is in clinical trial. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

