Analysts Set Expectations for CB Financial Services, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of CB Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.17.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.20. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 15.62%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $20.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.82. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 206.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 116.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 118.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the period. 27.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

