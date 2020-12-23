Analysts Set First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) Target Price at $12.38

First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.38.

A number of research firms have commented on FHN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Horizon National from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of FHN opened at $12.28 on Friday. First Horizon National has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.23 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that First Horizon National will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $199,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 372,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,785.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $566,005.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 388,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,755.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,903 shares of company stock worth $847,029 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,106,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,796,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,308,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173,674 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon National during the 3rd quarter worth $35,763,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Horizon National by 316.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,757,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,601 shares during the period.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

