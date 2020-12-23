Analysts Set Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Target Price at $25.41

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.41.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 66.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter worth $81,000. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of -0.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

