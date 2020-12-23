Analysts Set Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) PT at $53.90

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZYME. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $136,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,033,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $38,562.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,278.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,672 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zymeworks by 22.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,999,000 after buying an additional 820,000 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zymeworks by 229.0% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 476,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,194,000 after buying an additional 331,781 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Zymeworks by 80.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 622,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,974,000 after buying an additional 277,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in Zymeworks by 10.8% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,574,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,869,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks stock opened at $53.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $56.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.54). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. Analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

