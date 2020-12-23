Analyzing Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) & Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF)

Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) and Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seadrill and Petroteq Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seadrill $1.39 billion 0.02 -$1.22 billion N/A N/A Petroteq Energy $60,000.00 293.06 -$15.79 million N/A N/A

Petroteq Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seadrill.

Profitability

This table compares Seadrill and Petroteq Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seadrill -181.00% -97.47% -11.01% Petroteq Energy N/A -16.69% -12.79%

Volatility & Risk

Seadrill has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petroteq Energy has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.2% of Seadrill shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Seadrill and Petroteq Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seadrill 0 0 0 0 N/A Petroteq Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Petroteq Energy beats Seadrill on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment offers drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells. Its drilling contracts relates to semi-submersible rigs and drill ships for harsh and benign environments in mid, deep, and ultra-deep waters. The Jack-up Rigs segment provides drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells. Its drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environment in shallow waters. The Other segment offers management services to third parties and related parties. The company operates a fleet of 35 drilling units, including 7 drill ships, 12 semi-submersible rigs, and 16 jack-up rigs. It serves oil super-majors, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. Seadrill Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Petroteq Energy

Petroteq Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and oil extraction operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 2,541.76 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah. The company also has operating rights under five U.S. federal oil and gas leases covering approximately 5,960 acres situated in Uintah, Wayne, and Garfield counties, Utah. In addition, it is developing a blockchain-powered supply chain management platform for the oil and gas industry. The company was formerly known as MCW Energy Group Limited and changed its name to Petroteq Energy Inc. in May 2017. Petroteq Energy Inc. is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

