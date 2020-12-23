Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, December 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Shares of AVXL stock remained flat at $$6.04 on Wednesday. 918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,601. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $363.55 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVXL. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.