Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, December 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Shares of AVXL stock remained flat at $$6.04 on Wednesday. 918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,601. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $363.55 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVXL. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Earnings History for Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit