ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $348.70 and last traded at $346.54. 3,736 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 1,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $337.51.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $342.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.26.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Singapore. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

