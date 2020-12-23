Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aphria Inc. produces, supplies and sells medical cannabis primarily in Canada. The company offers sativa, indica and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on Aphria from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Aphria from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aphria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Shares of Aphria stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 79.11 and a beta of 2.19. Aphria has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.63 million. Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aphria will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Aphria during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aphria during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aphria during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aphria by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aphria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

