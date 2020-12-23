APIX Price Hits $0.0617 (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. APIX has a total market cap of $7.13 million and approximately $331,165.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, APIX has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One APIX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00136836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00020984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.06 or 0.00681964 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00123203 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00373067 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00064446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00097393 BTC.

About APIX

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,471,503 tokens. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

Buying and Selling APIX

APIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars.

