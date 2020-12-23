Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Announces None Dividend of $0.91 (NYSE:AIF)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.912 per share on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

NYSE AIF opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $237,920.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

