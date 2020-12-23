Apollon Limassol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $279,556.00 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded 115.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 154.9% higher against the dollar. One Apollon Limassol token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.70 or 0.00028965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $279,556.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00030969 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000657 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,010 tokens. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

