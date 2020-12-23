Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Shares Up 6%

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) shot up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.86. 1,206,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 648,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APTX shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.32.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $244.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv purchased 3,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 2,549.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 126.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

