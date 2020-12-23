Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of APYX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 842 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Apyx Medical has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.41 million, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 64.16%. The company had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APYX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 355.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 47.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Apyx Medical during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apyx Medical during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apyx Medical during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

