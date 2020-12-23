AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,496 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 96.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 15,496 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 158.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,486,000 after buying an additional 286,807 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 29.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,882,000 after purchasing an additional 68,096 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 342,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 9.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 17.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 164,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

STAA opened at $79.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.87. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $85.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 498.53 and a beta of 1.33.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 20,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,626,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,651.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 14,007 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $1,148,994.21. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,895.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,781 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,466. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STAA. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

