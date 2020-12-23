AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 24,945 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,945 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 21.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 23,042 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,212,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 2,002.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,391,000 after buying an additional 1,594,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

TPC stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $667.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th.

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 259,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $3,403,873.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 367,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,823,817.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 317,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tutor Perini has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.