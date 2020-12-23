Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Shares Gap Up to $1.51

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.51, but opened at $1.63. Aqua Metals shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 1,566 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AQMS shares. ValuEngine cut Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $152.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 842.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 125.0% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 67.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 13.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.