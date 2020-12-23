Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 680,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,528 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,039,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,152,000 after buying an additional 917,131 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 24.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,336,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,272,000 after purchasing an additional 654,392 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,292,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,067,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,826,000 after buying an additional 428,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 9,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $117,832.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,204.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

ABR opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.39. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 28.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

