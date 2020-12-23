ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €23.00 ($27.06) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

MT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.50 ($21.76).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

