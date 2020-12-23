ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €23.00 ($27.06) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

MT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.50 ($21.76).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

See Also: Day Trading

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit